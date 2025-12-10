WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: elon musk | spacex | ipo | openai

SpaceX IPO Teased by Musk After Media Reports

Wednesday, 10 December 2025 08:32 PM EST

Billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday hinted at a possible SpaceX initial public offering in a social media exchange with Ars Technica space journalist Eric Berger, following reports of a possible listing of the rocket maker in 2026.

"As usual, Eric is accurate," Musk said, in reply to Berger's post saying, "Here's why I think SpaceX is going public soon," which linked his Ars Technica article on SpaceX's plans to go public.

Reuters and others reported on Tuesday that SpaceX was looking to raise more than $25 billion through an IPO in 2026, a move that could boost the rocket-maker's valuation to more than $1 trillion.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The California-based company ranks as the world's second most-valuable private startup after ChatGPT maker OpenAI, according to data from Crunchbase.

SpaceX going public at the reported valuation would represent the second-richest completed IPO in history, after Saudi Aramco's blockbuster $1.7 trillion listing in 2019.

Reuters earlier reported that SpaceX has started discussions with banks about launching the offering around June or July next year.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday hinted at a possible SpaceX initial public offering in a social media exchange with Ars Technica space journalist Eric Berger, following reports of a possible listing of the rocket maker in 2026.
elon musk, spacex, ipo, openai
179
2025-32-10
Wednesday, 10 December 2025 08:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved