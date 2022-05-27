Elon Musk Calls Possible Recession 'Good'

Billionaire Elon Musk, in a Twitter exchange, said he thinks the U.S. is approaching a recession but that "this is actually a good thing. It has been raining money on fools for too long. Some bankruptcies need to happen."
Musk predicts that if there is a recession, it will last 12 to 18 months, Fox Business reports
. "Companies that are inherently negative cash flow (ie value destroyers) need to die, so that they stop consuming resources," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted.
Musk slammed work-from-home protocols adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic for making some American workers soft.
"All the COVID stay-at-home stuff has tricked people into thinking that you don't actually need to work hard," Musk went on to say. "Rude wakening inbound!"
© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.