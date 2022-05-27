×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: elon musk | recession | stock valuations | bankruptcy | work ethic

Elon Musk Calls Possible Recession 'Good'

Elon Musk Calls Possible Recession 'Good'
Elon Musk, the world's richest man, thinks the U.S. could be headed for a recession, but that it will only last for 12 to 18 months. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 27 May 2022 09:12 AM

Billionaire Elon Musk, in a Twitter exchange, said he thinks the U.S. is approaching a recession but that "this is actually a good thing. It has been raining money on fools for too long. Some bankruptcies need to happen."

Musk predicts that if there is a recession, it will last 12 to 18 months, Fox Business reports. "Companies that are inherently negative cash flow (ie value destroyers) need to die, so that they stop consuming resources," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted.

Musk slammed work-from-home protocols adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic for making some American workers soft.

"All the COVID stay-at-home stuff has tricked people into thinking that you don't actually need to work hard," Musk went on to say. "Rude wakening inbound!"

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Billionaire Elon Musk, in a Twitter exchange, says he thinks the U.S. is approaching a recession but that "this is actually a good thing. It has been raining money on fools for too long. Some bankruptcies need to happen."
elon musk, recession, stock valuations, bankruptcy, work ethic
124
2022-12-27
Friday, 27 May 2022 09:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved