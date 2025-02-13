Musk to Pull OpenAI Bid if ChatGPT Remains Non-Profit

A consortium led by Elon Musk will withdraw its $97.4 billion bid for OpenAI's non-profit arm if the ChatGPT maker drops plans to become a for-profit entity, the billionaire's lawyers said in a court filing.

Musk has been trying to block the startup he co-founded and later left from becoming a for-profit firm, a move crucial for OpenAI to secure more capital and stay ahead in the AI race.

"If (the) OpenAI board is prepared to preserve the charity's mission and stipulate to take the 'for sale' sign off its assets by halting its conversion, Musk will withdraw the bid," the Wednesday filing said.

If not, "the charity must be compensated by what an arms-length buyer will pay for its assets." Musk's "serious offer" was to further the charity's mission, it added.

Musk also owns a competing AI startup, xAI, launched in 2023.

OpenAI and Musk, CEO of Tesla and social media platform X, did not respond to requests for comment.

OpenAI's board has not yet received a formal bid from Musk's group, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, adding to the confusion over the unsolicited attempt.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, earlier this week said the non-profit that controls the company was not for sale, calling the bid "ridiculous."

Musk co-founded OpenAI with Altman in 2015 as a non-profit, but left in 2018 before the company took off due to differences over its direction and funding sources. Altman then became CEO of OpenAI and launched a for-profit unit within the startup to secure funding from investors such as Microsoft.

Altman is now working on a plan to restructure the core business into a for-profit firm that will no longer be controlled by its non-profit board. The non-profit will, however, continue to exist and own a stake in the for-profit company. Musk has sued to prevent this transition.

Several analysts have said regardless of the outcome, the bid will complicate OpenAI's efforts to turn into a for-profit company as it could set a high floor value for the non-profit that controls the startup.

Questions have been rising on whether OpenAI would allocate its assets to the non-profit arm fairly since Reuters first reported in September its plans for the change in structure.

SoftBank Group is in talks to lead a funding round of up to $40 billion in OpenAI at a valuation of $300 billion, including the new funds, Reuters reported in January, meaning the non-profit could own a stake with significant value in the company.