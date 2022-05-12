×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: elon musk on chinese versus american workers | tesla shanghai gigafactory

Musk Praises Chinese Talent, Work Ethic

Musk Praises Chinese Talent, Work Ethic
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 12 May 2022 12:35 PM

Elon Musk, speaking at his Tesla Shanghai gigfactory this week, praised the talent and work ethic of the Chinese, whereas, he said, Americans "are trying to avoid work at all," the New York Post reports.

Asked which electric vehicle competitors impress him the most, Musk said Volkswagen and Chinese startups yet to come.

Musk said he expects "very strong companies" to emerge in China and give Tesla a run for the money.

"There's just a lot of super-talented, hardworking people in China that strongly believe in manufacturing, and they won't just be burning the midnight oil — they'll be burning the 3 a.m. oil," Musk said.

In 2018, Musk slept on the Tesla factory floor when the manufacturer was struggling to ramp up its Model 3 sedan.

Earlier this month, Tesla said it is planning to open a second factory in the Shanghai area to have the capacity to build two million cars a year.

As for the current COVID-19 lockdowns in China, Musk said he is in talks with the Chinese government to lift them in coming days.

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Elon Musk, speaking at his Tesla Shanghai gigfactory this week, praised the talent and work ethic of the Chinese, whereas Americans "are trying to avoid work at all," the New York Post reports.
elon musk on chinese versus american workers, tesla shanghai gigafactory
179
2022-35-12
Thursday, 12 May 2022 12:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved