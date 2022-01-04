×
Elon Musk Now Worth More Than $300 Billion

Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 04 January 2022 04:57 PM

Following Tesla's "blowout delivery report" of 308,600 vehicles for the fourth quarter, its chief executive officer, Elon Musk, saw his net work reach $304 billion. So reports The New York Post.

For Musk, Monday was another day, another $30 billion, with shares of his company jumping more than 13%. While other automotive manufacturers have been struggling to produce cars due to a computer chip shortage, Tesla defied the odds, once again.

Tesla's market valuation is now $1.2 trillion.

