Meet Musk's Fixer: Jared Birchall

Like many billionaires, Elon Musk has a fixer, a right-hand man integral in helping him negotiate deals — such as his financially complex $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.



Jared Birchall is no Ray Donovan, however, though he did once hire a con man to dig up dirt in a defamation lawsuit against his boss, Bloomberg reports.



Fired from Merrill Lynch for misconduct, Birchall has been described as "nice," mild-mannered and nondescript. He joined Musk's family foundation as managing director six years ago, and is said to have great chemistry with the capricious, unpredictable billionaire. Two years ago, Birchall moved to a $2.25 million mansion to be at the heart of several of Musk's ventures in Austin, Texas, the new Tesla gigafactory notwithstanding.



Birchall, 47, joined Goldman Sachs for a year after graduating from Brigham Young University in 1999. He first got into private wealth management for the ultra-high-net-worth at Merrill Lynch in Los Angeles, and later, at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management. He was fired at Merrill for sending correspondence to a client without management's approval.



When Birchall first started working for Musk in 2016, he helped set up his family office, Excession, and a nascent foundation.



Unlike other private family offices that are staffed with hundreds of people, Birchall operates with a lean staff and coordinates with Catalyst Family Office, another wealth management firm that has appeared on tax forms for Musk's foundation dating back to 2013. Birchall's name has also appeared on limited liability corporations (LLCs) used to purchase real estate for Musk, including a $23.4 million home in the San Francisco Bay area in 2017.



Arranging the SpaceX CEO's trips on his private jet, security detail, investment banking deals, taxes and even accommodating Musk's many whims, is also part of Birchall's job.



It is entirely possible the quiet, unassuming Mormon helps ground him — if it is at all possible to tame the endeavors or uninhibited ideas of Elon Musk.







