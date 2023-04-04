Frenchman Supplants Musk as World's Richest Person

Twitter Blue might have a new meaning for Tesla CEO Elon Musk besides the social media platform's new verification subscription plan.

Musk saw his reign atop Forbes’ list of the world’s richest persons end at just one year, following his purchase of Twitter for $44 billion in April 2022.

Like a majority in Forbes’ list of the world’s top 25 billionaires, released Tuesday, Musk saw his net worth drop in 2022, by $39 billion, leaving him now in second place. The top spot is now held by Frenchman Bernard Arnault, head of luxury goods giant LVMH, which owns brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Tiffany & Co.. Arnault with a net worth of $211 billion, as of March 10.

Forbes said two-thirds of the world’s top 25 billionaires lost big in 2022, none more so than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who Musk supplanted as the world’s richest person in 2021. Forbes said because Amazon shares plummeted 38% in 2022, Bezos lost a whopping $57 billion, seeing his net worth fall to $111 billion, leaving him third place on the list.

Musk, who also is founder and CEO of SpaceX, funded his purchase of Twitter in part by selling Tesla stock. But Forbes said Tesla shares are down 50% since he bought Twitter, leaving his net worth at $180 billion. SpaceX is keeping Musk “afloat,” seeing its value rise to $140 billion from $127 billion in May 2022.

Two people lost their spot among the top 25: Zhang Yiming, who founded TikTok parent company ByteDance, dropped from No. 25 to No. 26, as his company is facing a possible ban in the United States over ByteDance’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Also, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, fell from No. 19 to No. 167 amid a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market.

Forbes said Arnault, whose net worth grew $53 billion, was among nine people on the list whose net worth increased. Among those were Spanish retailer Amancio Ortega (plus $17.7 billion to $77.3 billion), Bloomberg LP cofounder and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg (plus $12.5 billion to $94.5 billion) and Mexican telecom mogul Carlos Slim Helú (plus $11.8 billion to $93 billion).

Two billionaires joined the list in 2022: Canadian media mogul David Thomson ($54.4 billion) at No. 22 and Nike cofounder Phil Knight ($45.1 billion) at No. 25.