elon musk | diversity | equity | inclusion | dei

Elon Musk Says DEI 'Must Die'

Elon Musk (AP)

By    |   Friday, 15 December 2023 09:30 AM EST

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) mandates are in and of themselves a form of discrimination and must end, Elon Musk said Friday.

“DEI must DIE,” the billionaire wrote in an X post, Forbes reports.

DEI programs have been enacted at American corporations to help minorities who have faced discrimination by giving them hiring, training and mentorship advantages.

Musk said that while DEI’s intent “was to end discrimination,” it has served to “replace it with different discrimination.”

Others are increasingly joining Musk in renouncing diversity, equity and inclusion, with some going so far as calling it a form of racism against non-minorities.

Musk’s comment comes on the heels of his criticism of IBM tieing executive compensation to meeting DEI goals. Responding to a leaked video of IBM CEO Arvind Krishna discussing the company’s DEI goals, Musk called the program “extremely concerning and obviously illegal.”

IBM did not respond to a Forbes request for comment at press time.

StreetTalk
157
Friday, 15 December 2023 09:30 AM
