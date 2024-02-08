×
Tags: elon musk | dei | disney

Musk Rages Against 'Disney's DEI Gestapo'

Musk Rages Against 'Disney's DEI Gestapo'
Billionaire Elon Musk arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Vertical Entertainment's "Lola" on Feb. 3, 2024. (Xavier Collin/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 08 February 2024 11:02 AM EST

Billionaire Elon Musk criticized Disney’s recent content and its diversity, equity and inclusion policies in a rapid series of X posts Wednesday and Thursday, calling the guidelines “laboriously vile,” Forbes reports.

Publishing what he claimed to be Disney’s complete DEI standards, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX slammed them as “racist, sexist” and “discriminatory laws.”

Navigating the “DEI minefield” will “crush the creative process,” Musk said.

DEI “crushes the creative spirit of someone who just wants to make great art!” Musk wrote.

“Walt Disney would despise Bob Iger,” Musk said of the current Disney chief.

Disney's diversity programs are “enforced by Disney's DEI Gestapo,” Musk added.

Musk has repeatedly lambasted DEI as ineffective, counterproductive, and tantamount to prejudice.

Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman has also railed against “racist” DEI programs, particularly at universities.

On the flip side, billionaire Mark Cuban, part owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, has shot back at Musk and Ackman for their beliefs.

In defending diversity efforts in corporate America, Cuban has said they help maximize value from employees and understand customers.

Leading companies have succeeded because of DEI, Cuban argued.

“Why do you think they have done so well in spite of their DEI programs?” Cuban asked.

© 2024 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


