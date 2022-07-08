×
Elon Musk to 'Significantly' Increase Childcare Benefits at His Firms

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, right, shows the family-sized towing and storage capacity of the new Tesla Model X during a launch event in Fremont, California. (Getty Images / 2015 file photo)

Friday, 08 July 2022 12:28 PM EDT

Elon Musk said Friday he planned to "significantly" increase childcare benefits at his companies, including Tesla Inc., and that the details would be likely announced next month.

"Kids are worth it, if at all possible. I'm planning to increase childcare benefits at my companies significantly," Musk said in a tweet.

The billionaire said that his foundation, of which he is president, plans to donate directly to families, without providing additional details.

Musk, the world's richest person according to Forbes, heads Tesla and space exploration firm SpaceX and is the founder of tunnel boring firm The Boring Co. and co-founder of neurotechnology company Neuralink.

He has also made a $44 billion takeover offer for Twitter Inc.

On Thursday, Musk tweeted, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis," adding that a falling birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces.

The tweet followed an Insider report on Wednesday that Musk and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis had twins in November 2021.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


