Elon Musk Working on Rival to 'Woke' ChatGPT

Twitter CEO Elon Musk (Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 28 February 2023 02:56 PM EST

Elon Musk has approached AI researchers in recent weeks about forming a new lab to develop an alternative to OpenAI's ChatGPT, the Information reported Monday, citing people with direct knowledge of the effort.

Tesla and Twitter chief Musk has been recruiting Igor Babuschkin, a researcher who recently left Alphabet's DeepMind AI unit, the report said.

The report comes after ChatGPT, a text-based chatbot developed by OpenAI that can draft prose, poetry or even computer code on command, gained widespread attention in Silicon Valley.

Musk, who had co-founded OpenAI along with Silicon Valley investor Sam Altman in 2015 as a nonprofit startup, had left its board in 2018, but chimed in with his take on the chatbot, calling it "scary good".

Musk and Babuschkin have discussed assembling a team to pursue AI research but the project is still in the early stages, with no concrete plan to develop specific products, the report said quoting an interview with the latter.

Babuschkin added that has not officially signed onto the Musk initiative, according to the report.

Musk and Babuschkin could not be reached immediately for comments.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


