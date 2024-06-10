WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: elon musk | apple | ai | openai

Musk: I'll Ban Apple Devices if OS, OpenAI Integrated

Musk: I'll Ban Apple Devices if OS, OpenAI Integrated
Tesla CEO and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk (AP)

Monday, 10 June 2024 05:28 PM EDT

Elon Musk said on Monday he would ban Apple devices at his companies if the iPhone maker integrates OpenAI at the OS level.

"That is an unacceptable security violation," the Tesla CEO said on a post on X.

"And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage," he said on the social media platform.

Earlier in the day, Apple announced a slew of AI features across its apps and operating platforms and a partnership with OpenAI to bring the ChatGPT technology to its devices.

Apple said it had built AI with privacy "at the core" and it would use a combination of on-device processing and cloud computing to power those features.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Elon Musk said on Monday he would ban Apple devices at his companies if the iPhone maker integrates OpenAI at the OS level.
elon musk, apple, ai, openai
123
2024-28-10
Monday, 10 June 2024 05:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved