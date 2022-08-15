×
Activist Investor Elliott Takes Stake in Cardinal Health

Activist Investor Elliott Takes Stake in Cardinal Health
(AP)

Monday, 15 August 2022 01:00 PM EDT

Activist investor Elliott Management has a large position in Cardinal Health Inc. and is seeking a few seats on the medical products distributor's board, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Elliott nominated five directors to the 11-person board roughly two weeks ago, before Mike Kaufmann stepped down as Cardinal Health's chief executive officer on Thursday, the report said.

Activists have been circling the company this year, eyeing a management change to help boost its share price, according to the report.

Elliott did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Cardinal Health said it would not comment on holdings of individual shareholders.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Activist investor Elliott Management has a large position in Cardinal Health Inc. and is seeking a few seats on the medical products distributor's board, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
