×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: elizabeth warren | first republic bank

Sen. Warren Blasts Bank Execs for 'Mismanagement'

Sen. Warren Blasts Bank Execs for 'Mismanagement'
Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. (Tom Williams/AP)

Thursday, 04 May 2023 12:50 PM EDT

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has accused First Republic Bank executives of "mismanagement" in a letter to its former CEO Micahel Roffler and raised questions on the failed lender's risk management as well as pay and bonuses.

"You owe your customers and the public an explanation for the decisions that resulted in the costly failure of your bank," the Democrat wrote in the letter dated Wednesday, which was made public by her office.

Regulators seized troubled First Republic Bank and JPMorgan Chase agreed to buy majority of its assets earlier this week, marking the largest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

"The primary cause of the collapse...appears to be complacency, incompetency, and mismanagement by you and other bank executives," Warren said.

Roffler has been asked to submit responses by May 17. He could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

The contents of the letter were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has accused First Republic Bank executives of "mismanagement" in a letter to its former CEO Micahel Roffler and raised questions on the failed lender's risk management as well as pay and bonuses.
elizabeth warren, first republic bank
154
2023-50-04
Thursday, 04 May 2023 12:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved