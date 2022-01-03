×
×
Elizabeth Holmes | Theranos trial

Jury in Theranos Trial Keeps Deliberating After Disagreement

Elizabeth Holmes
Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum in San Francisco in 2015. Former U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis testified last September during Holmes' trial that the entrepreneur misled him into believing she was on the verge of rolling out a blood-testing breakthrough that he hoped would help save lives of troops in battle. (AP file photo)

Monday, 03 January 2022 04:04 PM

A U.S. jury was urged to continue deliberating on Monday after saying in a note it could not agree on a verdict on all of the charges against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who is accused of fraud connected with the blood testing startup.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila instructed jurors to continue their discussions and try to seek agreement without giving up their individual beliefs, after they announced they had been unable to reach unanimity on three of the 11 counts faced by Holmes.

Prosecutors said Holmes, 37, swindled private investors by convincing them that Theranos' small machines could run a range of tests with a few drops of blood from a finger prick. She is also charged with defrauding patients.

Verdict Could Be Close

Monday was day seven of jury deliberations, which began before Christmas. The note raises the possibility that the jury has reached or is close to agreeing on verdicts on some of the counts.

The jury did not indicate which counts were the source of disagreement. Holmes faces three counts of fraud on patients who paid for Theranos tests, six counts of defrauding individual investors and two counts of conspiracy.

If the jury remains divided on some of the charges, the judge may allow them to deliver a partial verdict on the charges where they have agreed.

Holmes rose to Silicon Valley fame after founding Theranos in 2003.

Wealthy private investors including media mogul Rupert Murdoch invested millions in the company after meeting with the founder who was known for her Steve Jobs-like black turtleneck.

Theranos collapsed after the Wall Street Journal published a series of articles that suggested its devices were flawed and inaccurate. Holmes was indicted in 2018 alongside Theranos' former chief operating officer, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, who has pleaded not guilty and will be tried at a later date.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Monday, 03 January 2022 04:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
