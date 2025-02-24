WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: elizabeth holmes | conviction | upheld

Court Upholds Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes' Conviction

Court Upholds Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes' Conviction
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves federal court in San Jose, California. (Jeff Chiu/AP/2023 file)

Monday, 24 February 2025 12:58 PM EST

A U.S. court upheld the convictions of Theranos' founder Elizabeth Holmes and President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani Monday, on charges of defrauding investors in the failed blood testing startup once valued at $9 billion.

A three-judge panel for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco rejected claims of legal errors at their separate trials held in 2022.

Holmes, who started Theranos as a college student and became its public face, was indicted alongside Balwani, her former romantic partner, in 2018. The two were sentenced in 2022 to 11 years and three months, and 12 years and 11 months, respectively.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
A U.S. court upheld the convictions of Theranos' founder Elizabeth Holmes and President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani Monday, on charges of defrauding investors in the failed blood testing startup once valued at $9 billion.
elizabeth holmes, conviction, upheld
101
2025-58-24
Monday, 24 February 2025 12:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved