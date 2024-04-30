WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: eli lilly | outlook

Eli Lilly Lifts Outlook on Weight-loss Drugs; Shares Up 6%

Eli Lilly Lifts Outlook on Weight-loss Drugs; Shares Up 6%
(AP)

Tuesday, 30 April 2024 07:04 AM EDT

Eli Lilly Tuesday raised its full-year profit forecast, betting on surging demand for its weight-loss treatment Zepbound and type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro.

Shares of the company rose 6.08% in premarket trading to $782 at 7 a.m. EST.

Sky-rocketing demand for Mounjaro and Zepbound, both chemically known as tirzepatide, has propelled the drugmaker's market value to over $700 billion - surpassing that of Tesla and Walmart.

Lilly is expanding its manufacturing capacity for the drugs, but expects demand to outpace supply this year.

The company now expects adjusted 2024 earnings of $13.50 to $14.00 per share, compared with its prior forecast of $12.20 to $12.70.

The Indianapolis-based drugmaker posted a profit of $2.58 per share on an adjusted basis, compared with analysts' expectations of $2.46 per share, according to LSEG data.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Eli Lilly Tuesday raised its full-year profit forecast, betting on surging demand for its weight-loss treatment Zepbound and type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro.
eli lilly, outlook
131
2024-04-30
Tuesday, 30 April 2024 07:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved