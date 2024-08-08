WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: eli lilly | earnings | zepbound

Eli Lilly Raises Forecast as Zepbound Sales Cross $1B

Eli Lilly Raises Forecast as Zepbound Sales Cross $1B
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 08 August 2024 07:05 AM EDT

Eli Lilly Thursday raised its annual profit forecast and sales of its popular weight-loss drug Zepbound crossed $1 billion for the first time in a quarter.

The drugmaker now expects adjusted profit of $16.10 to $16.60 per share for 2024, compared with its prior forecast of $13.50 to $14.

Lilly and Danish rival Novo Nordisk are racing to increase manufacturing capacity to meet unprecedented demand for their popular weight-loss drugs that have been shown to help patients lose as much as 20% of their weight on average.

Analysts have said the companies will likely split the U.S. market roughly 50-50 by the end of 2024, as Lilly increases its manufacturing capacity and closes the gap with Novo.

Lilly has said it expected manufacturing in its new production lines to start over 2024 and for a new plant in Concord, North Carolina, to begin operations towards the end of the year.

Investor interest in these therapies has propelled Lilly's market value to over $700 billion in recent months. The stock has risen about 32% so far this year and was up 9% in premarket trading. Some analysts expect the market for weight- loss treatments to hit $150 billion by the early 2030s.

Quarterly sales of Mounjaro came in at $3.09 billion, while Zepbound sales were $1.24 billion.

Analysts had on average predicted sales of $2.49 billion for Mounjaro and $930.8 million for Zepbound for the quarter. They expect the drugs to make a combined $15 billion this year.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Eli Lilly Thursday raised its annual profit forecast and sales of its popular weight-loss drug Zepbound crossed $1 billion for the first time in a quarter.
eli lilly, earnings, zepbound
247
2024-05-08
Thursday, 08 August 2024 07:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved