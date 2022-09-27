×
Prototype Electric Airplane Takes 1st Flight

Eviation Chief Test Pilot Steven Crane performs final checks on Alice, the world's first all-electric passenger plane built by Eviation Aircraft, in Arlington, Washington. (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 27 September 2022 01:47 PM EDT

A prototype, all-electric airplane took its first flight Tuesday morning in central Washington state.

The Seattle Times reports that if the Federal Aviation Administration eventually certifies the small airplane to carry passengers, it could become the first all-electric commercial airplane.

The plane, built by startup Eviation, was built to carry nine passengers and up two pilots and took off from Moses Lake, Washington, at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday. The plane landed eight minutes later.

The company's goal is to show such electric planes are viable as commuter aircraft flying at an altitude of about 15,000 feet (4,572 meters).

The plane, designed by engineers in Washington state and Israel, is powered by 21,500 small Tesla-style battery cells.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


