Egg Prices Falling as Shortages From Bird Flu Wane

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported the average wholesale price of eggs has dropped to an even $3 a dozen for large quantity purchases, according to an Axios report.

There's always a difference between the price retailers pay for bulk egg purchases and the price they are offered at on the retail sales floor. On occasion, retailers will sell for less than what they paid, but not often.

The current wholesale prices vary by region. The most expensive is for the California market, which is not unusual. The wholesale price there dropped $1.13 over the last week, ending at $6.05. The Los Angeles Times reported in mid-February that retail prices for a dozen eggs in California topped $9.

The USDA made several moves recently to help lower egg prices, including importing eggs from Turkey and South Korea. Even with the cost of transport, that has helped lower prices in the U.S. The USDA reported last week it was continuing to look at additional sources for imported eggs.

The Easter holiday is typically a time of increased egg purchasing. That may bump prices higher, depending on availability. The latest USDA report said the market may react positively to the new lower prices and "offer enough of an attractive contrast to consumers from where prices stood just a few weeks ago to encourage holiday demand."