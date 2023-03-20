×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: eggs | dollar tree

Dollar Tree Discontinues Selling Pricey Eggs

Dollar Tree Discontinues Selling Pricey Eggs
(AP)

By    |   Monday, 20 March 2023 01:23 PM EDT

Dollar Tree is discontinuing the sale of eggs, due to their 138% surge in prices over the past year.

The decision to stop selling eggs, which cost an average of $4.25 for a carton of a dozen grade A eggs, disrupts people’s plans for spring holidays Easter and Passover, Dollar Tree acknowledged. A year ago, eggs cost $1.79.

In the Northeast in January, a carton of eggs cost $5.27, with some regions seeing even higher prices.

Dollar Tree, a chain of 8,000 dollar stores in the U.S. and Canada with an average price point of $1.25, hopes to restock eggs in the fall, if prices come back down to historical levels, according to a spokesperson.

It isn’t just inflated feed, fuel and labor that have driven up the cost of eggs, but also a bird flu outbreak.

Consumer price index data shows that egg prices began to come down in February.

Dollar Tree, which had been known for its $1 prices, raised its prices in 2021 to $1.25 on most items due to inflation.

© 2023 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Dollar Tree is discontinuing the sale of eggs, due to their 138% surge in prices over the past year.
eggs, dollar tree
174
2023-23-20
Monday, 20 March 2023 01:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved