'Eggcelent' Lower Prices in Time for Easter, Passover

I just went to a local supermarket where a mob was waiting to get a limit of 15 dozen extra large eggs. Why? Because they were $2.99 a dozen at a time of year when those who celebrate Easter and Passover feature eggs in their traditional gatherings.

President Trump made promises to lower prices, and he has. Recent published reports indicate the importance of affordability to Trump. Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins recently told reporters in Washington that imports from Turkey and South Korea had already begun and that the White House was also in talks with other countries about temporarily importing their eggs. "We are talking in the hundreds of millions of eggs for the short term," she added.

This week, we found out that Brazilian or broiler chicken eggs would wind up on grocery shelves. Previously, the use of broiler chicken eggs would require changing regulations, and some food safety experts warned that this could risk tainting food products with harmful bacteria. However, now, these eggs could be used in processed foods such as cake mixes, ice cream or salad dressing, freeing up more fresh eggs for shoppers.

Eggs shortages could still be challenging as demand peaks in spring and eggs are harder to ship due to their short shelf life and fragile shells.

For Jews like myself, the month before Passover is a month of food shopping, recipe gathering, house cleaning and lots of inviting. I already started ordering my wines and purchasing new linens. Eggs are an important part of Passover.

On a Passover Seder plate, a hard-boiled egg, often roasted, symbolizes the korban chagigah (festival sacrifice) and the cycle of life, while also serving as a reminder of the destruction of the Temple and the loss of the ability to offer sacrifices. Many people insist on eating a different hard boiled egg at the start of the festive meal to symbolize the circle of life and a rebirth or time of reflection, much like a New Year’s resolution.

Eggs are also a key ingredient in many traditional foods from matzoh balls, matzah brei, homemade cakes and potato and vegetable side dishes (kugel), kosher homes usually purchase eggs by the case.

Will We Eat Eggs This Passover?

Egg prices, which hit a record high of $8.17 per dozen in early March 2025, have since dropped rapidly to $4.90 per dozen within a week, marking one of the sharpest declines in recent history. While this might signal relief for consumers, it doesn’t necessarily mean grocery shoppers will immediately see prices return to normal. Published reports indicate people have found alternative sources of protein to eat. Reports also indicate that prices may never be under $3.00 a dozen again.

So what will eating mean for Passover recipes? Since foods like legumes aren’t allowed, vegans turn to fruits, vegetables, quinoa and nuts. There are multiple options with simple dressings that are nutritious, delicious and trending and recipes are easy to find.

For those not giving up eggs, many are using less. When baking without eggs, consider using substitutes like mashed ripe banana, applesauce, yogurt in dairy cakes or nut butters, like almond or pistachio, which can add moisture and binding properties. Side dishes get moisture with pumpkin and sweet potato purées.

Passover is actually a great time to eat if you focus your dietary choices on protein and fiber.

Easter Egg Hunting in 2025?

For Christians, Easter eggs symbolize the empty tomb of Jesus, from which he was resurrected.

In recent history, the eggs are associated with art and entertainment, and often provide fans with a sense of fun and engagement of all ages. Families engage in bunny costume parties and thousands, if lucky, attend the White House Easter events.

Will you exchange traditional Easter eggs for chocolate egg shaped treats? Maybe you will fill plastic eggs with non-edible items like small toys, stickers, or even tiny treats like mini-marshmallows or jelly beans?

Teachers and parents are going to substitute the plastic eggs when painting with youngsters.

Egg prices have always increased leading up to the Easter holiday. Why? Demand is higher. Annual pricing trends will still apply, no matter what political party is leading the country.

Regardless of which holiday you celebrate, or you just enjoy the perfect chocolate cookie, here a recipe I use every Passover for the crinkle cookie, gluten free and easy to prepare:

Whether or not you choose to eat eggs, enjoy your holiday and remember, there is always eggplant!

Cindy Grosz is an award winning media personality, brand ambassador and Jewish activist. She is known as “The Jewess Patriot”. She hosts the popular “Right For America” on WGBB AM/FM. Grosz has the longest ongoing whistleblower retaliation lawsuit in New York calling out antisemitism in elementary school classrooms.

She was the Jewish Advisor for the National Diversity Coalition for Trump’s 2020 campaign and ran for Congress in 2020. For the 2024 elections, Grosz oversaw Republicans Overseas in Israel/Jews Choose Trump Official, was Northeast Chair for JEXIT and ran Jewish Vote GOP.

As Jewish Advisor for The America First Warehouse, she created the MAGA Remembers October 7th event honoring unsung heroes.

Grosz created the MAGA Fashion Show that was covered by The New York Times, The Washington Post, Daily Mail and received more coverage than most of the other New York Fashion Week events.