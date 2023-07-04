×
Tags: earnings | jobs | inflation | u.s. cities

Top 10 US Cities for Jobs & Earnings

Nashville, which is ranked the No. 1 U.S. city to live in for job and earnings opportunities by background check company Checkr. (Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 04 July 2023 04:30 PM EDT

During the coronavirus pandemic, when Americans were faced with existential questions about life and millions were able to work from home, many migrated to the south and the west.

Today, with inflation having depreciated quality of life, many are still considering new places to call home.

Background check company Checkr analyzed the 100 largest U.S. cities to find the top 10 cities for employment opportunities and earnings potential. Factors Checkr considered include unemployment rate, labor force growth and size, real per capita personal income and 10-year income growth.

The percentage of households making more than $200,000 was also a factor.

With so many of the cities on the West Coast and in the Midwest, the findings may surprise you.

Below are the top 10 cities, and here is the list of the top 100.

Top 10 Cities for Jobs & Earnings

  1. Nashville, Tennessee
  2. Austin, Texas
  3. San Jose, California
  4. Denver, Colorado
  5. Raleigh, North Carolina
  6. Salt Lake City, Utah
  7. Seattle, Washington
  8. San Francisco
  9. Madison, Wisconsin
  10. Provo, Utah

Tuesday, 04 July 2023 04:30 PM
