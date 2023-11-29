Dylan Mulvaney Tops Forbes 30 Under 30 List

Forbes magazine includes LGBTQ activist Dylan Mulvaney on its “30 Under 30 Social Media” list, featuring her as the “callout” top selection.

Mulvaney, who triggered the Bud Light backlash and a 13.5% decline in parent company Anheuser-Busch’s earnings in North America last quarter, should be celebrated, Forbes says, for her “Days of Girlhood” TikTok series, which has attracted more than 1 billion views.

Also notable, according to the magazine, was President Joe Biden’s meeting with Mulvaney last year to discuss the rights of transgender people.

Mulvaney tells Forbes she hopes to inspire people from all walks of life “to unlock a new part of themselves.”

Other personalities on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Social Media list include comedians Alan Chikin Chow and Steven He, fashion influencer Alix Earle and blind creator Molly Burke.

Earlier this year at the 2023 Forbes CMO Summit in Miami, at which Mulvaney was a keynote speaker, the controversial social media influencer spoke of Bud Light customers’ “hate and vitriol” and urged companies to promote “diversity in the boardroom and on their consulting staff.”

Mulvaney, now represented by CAA, earned $2 million in 2022, according to Forbes.