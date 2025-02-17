Dream Raises $100 Million at $1.1 Billion Valuation

AI-based security company Dream said that it has raised $100 million in a funding round led by Bain Capital Ventures on Monday, giving the company a valuation of $1.1 billion.

Additional investors in the funding include Group 11, Tru Arrow, Tau Capital and Aleph.

Investors' interest in artificial intelligence remains robust as companies scramble to incorporate AI-driven efficiencies into their operations, despite an overall muted venture capital market.