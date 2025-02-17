WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: dream | funding | bain capital ventures

Dream Raises $100 Million at $1.1 Billion Valuation

automation and modern information technology concept on virtual screen
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 17 February 2025 07:17 AM EST

AI-based security company Dream said that it has raised $100 million in a funding round led by Bain Capital Ventures on Monday, giving the company a valuation of $1.1 billion.

Additional investors in the funding include Group 11, Tru Arrow, Tau Capital and Aleph.

Investors' interest in artificial intelligence remains robust as companies scramble to incorporate AI-driven efficiencies into their operations, despite an overall muted venture capital market.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
AI-based security company Dream said that it has raised $100 million in a funding round led by Bain Capital Ventures on Monday, giving the company a valuation of $1.1 billion. Additional investors in the funding include Group 11, Tru Arrow, Tau Capital and Aleph.Investors'...
dream, funding, bain capital ventures
68
2025-17-17
Monday, 17 February 2025 07:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved