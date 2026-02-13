DP World Removes Chairman Over Epstein Emails

Dubai has installed new leadership at logistics heavyweight DP World after documents tied to financier Jeffrey Epstein revealed emails describing a longstanding relationship between the company’s outgoing chairman and Epstein, AP reports.

The salacious correspondence reportedly included references to porn, sexual massages, escorts and sexually explicit language.

The government said Essa Kazim would serve as chairman of DP World and Yuvraj Narayan would become group CEO — positions previously held by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.

While the statement did not mention Sulayem directly, the leadership transition followed closely on the heels of scrutiny generated by the recent release of U.S. Justice Department files.

Financial groups in Canada and the United Kingdom quickly reacted, saying they would pause future ventures with DP World, one of the world’s largest logistics companies, after the emails surfaced.

The messages were part of a cache released by the Justice Department showing a yearslong friendship between Sulayem and Epstein. The material does not appear to link Sulayem to Epstein’s alleged crimes.

DP World has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

The company remains central to Dubai’s economic infrastructure. It operates the vast Jebel Ali port — among the world’s largest — and manages cargo terminals around the globe, helping cement the emirate’s status as a trade hub.

Sulayem’s influence extended beyond the port operator through his leadership role at Dubai World, whose property developer Nakheel built the artificial palm-shaped islands and world-map archipelago projects that became emblematic of Dubai’s rise.

The Epstein files are now being released unredacted following court orders and transparency efforts that require the disclosure of previously sealed records tied to civil litigation and public interest in the case.

The files have shed light on connections between Epstein and prominent politicians, business leaders, and celebrities — revealing the extent of his access to elite circles and raising new questions about influence, accountability, and who may have enabled his activities.

Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.