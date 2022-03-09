×
Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | dow inc. | nuclear energy | jim fitterling

Dow Considering Nuclear Power at Two US Production Sites: CEO Fitterling

Jim Fitterling
Dow CEO Jim Fitterling being interviewed by a financial news station on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (AP)

Wednesday, 09 March 2022 01:56 PM

U.S. chemical maker Dow Inc. is considering adding nuclear power systems at two production sites to reduce pollution, said Chief Executive Jim Fitterling at the CERAWeek conference in Houston on Wednesday.

"We are considering nuclear at a couple of sites," Fitterling said. "It would take those entire sites to net zero."

He declined to identify the sites under consideration for nuclear power systems.

Dow, which makes chemicals used in a range of products including food packaging, mattresses, textiles and electronics, is considering other ways to reduce pollutions from its plants around the world including switching to hydrogen as a fuel, Fitterling said in a question-and-answer session with CERAWeek Chair Daniel Yergin.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
