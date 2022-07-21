×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: dow chemical third quarter earnings | inflation

Dow Forecast Disappoints as Inflation Drags Demand

Dow Forecast Disappoints as Inflation Drags Demand
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 21 July 2022 02:34 PM EDT

Chemicals maker Dow Inc. projected third-quarter sales below market estimates on Thursday, blaming a global surge in inflation for a demand slowdown and sending its shares down 3%.

The dour outlook could be a barometer of price pressures as Dow's chemicals are used in industries ranging from automobiles and food packaging to electronics.

"We expect inflation to continue impacting global consumer durables demand, including furniture and bedding and appliance end markets," Chief Financial Officer Howard Ungerleider said.

The comments mirror remarks from other companies and underline the toll on Corporate America from decades-high price pressures and a rise in oil rates that are at eight-year peaks.

Dow said higher energy costs were expected to drive a hit of about $125 million in its industrials business and $200 million in its performance materials and coating unit in the current quarter.

The company forecast third-quarter net sales between $14.3 billion and $14.8 billion, the midpoint of which was below market estimates of $14.7 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

In the three months ended June 30, the company's performance was also weighed down by strength in the dollar and an economic slowdown in China due to renewed COVID-19 curbs.

Volumes at two of Dow's three main units fell in the period, with KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Aleksey Yefremov saying margins at those businesses had declined faster than expected.

Strong seasonal demand, however, boosted its North American business, helping total net sales rise by 13% to $15.66 billion. Dow's adjusted profit of $2.31 per share was also better than expectations of $2.14.

"Demand (for chemicals) likely remains broadly positive but is showing signs of slower growth through year-end," Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander wrote in a note.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Chemicals maker Dow Inc. projected third-quarter sales below market estimates on Thursday, blaming a global surge in inflation for a demand slowdown and sending its shares down 3%.
dow chemical third quarter earnings, inflation
282
2022-34-21
Thursday, 21 July 2022 02:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved