DoorDash to Offer Warner Bros Max Streaming in US

DoorDash Tuesday said it had partnered with Warner Bros Discovery's Max to provide the streaming service at no extra cost to its membership program subscribers in the United States.

The move makes the San Francisco-based firm the latest entrant into a club of companies integrating streaming services with online delivery platforms as customers look for bundled services that can save them more dollars amid sticky inflation.

Max, home to popular shows like "House of the Dragon," "The Wire," and "The Sopranos," is the first streaming service to join DoorDash's subscription program, DashPass.

Last year, online grocery delivery firm Instacart partnered with NBCUniversal's Peacock to provide streaming service at no extra cost to its paying U.S. subscribers.

In May, Amazon.com said that its customers in the U.S. could now order from Just Eat Takeaway.com-owned Grubhub directly on its shopping app and website.

DoorDash said starting Tuesday, customers with its annual membership plan will now have access to "Max With Ads" at no additional cost. They can also upgrade to an ad-free subscription for $10.99 per month.

Max's ad-supported plan costs $9.99 per month, while its ad-free version is priced at $16.99 per month for U.S. users, according to its website.

The partnership comes at a strategic time for Warner Bros Discovery, which wrote down the value of its TV assets last week as viewers shift from traditional television to streaming services.

The media giant has been looking to expand Max's reach, leveraging its extensive content library, including movies such as "Godzilla x Kong" and "Barbie."

DoorDash's membership program, which costs $96 annually, offers members a range of benefits including free delivery, exclusive deals, and reduced service charges on eligible orders.