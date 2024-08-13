WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: doordash | warner brothers discovery | max | streaming

DoorDash to Offer Warner Bros Max Streaming in US

DoorDash to Offer Warner Bros Max Streaming in US
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 13 August 2024 09:12 AM EDT

DoorDash Tuesday said it had partnered with Warner Bros Discovery's Max to provide the streaming service at no extra cost to its membership program subscribers in the United States.

The move makes the San Francisco-based firm the latest entrant into a club of companies integrating streaming services with online delivery platforms as customers look for bundled services that can save them more dollars amid sticky inflation.

Max, home to popular shows like "House of the Dragon," "The Wire," and "The Sopranos," is the first streaming service to join DoorDash's subscription program, DashPass.

Last year, online grocery delivery firm Instacart partnered with NBCUniversal's Peacock to provide streaming service at no extra cost to its paying U.S. subscribers.

In May, Amazon.com said that its customers in the U.S. could now order from Just Eat Takeaway.com-owned Grubhub directly on its shopping app and website.

DoorDash said starting Tuesday, customers with its annual membership plan will now have access to "Max With Ads" at no additional cost. They can also upgrade to an ad-free subscription for $10.99 per month.

Max's ad-supported plan costs $9.99 per month, while its ad-free version is priced at $16.99 per month for U.S. users, according to its website.

The partnership comes at a strategic time for Warner Bros Discovery, which wrote down the value of its TV assets last week as viewers shift from traditional television to streaming services.

The media giant has been looking to expand Max's reach, leveraging its extensive content library, including movies such as "Godzilla x Kong" and "Barbie."

DoorDash's membership program, which costs $96 annually, offers members a range of benefits including free delivery, exclusive deals, and reduced service charges on eligible orders.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
DoorDash Tuesday said it had partnered with Warner Bros Discovery's Max to provide the streaming service at no extra cost to its membership program subscribers in the United States.
doordash, warner brothers discovery, max, streaming
279
2024-12-13
Tuesday, 13 August 2024 09:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved