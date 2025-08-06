WATCH TV LIVE

Doordash Forecasts Strong Q3 on Delivery Demand

Wednesday, 06 August 2025 04:14 PM EDT

Doordash forecast third-quarter gross merchandise value above Wall Street expectations after topping estimates Wednesday, betting on robust demand for food and grocery deliveries through its platform.

The company's offers and promotions, particularly in its U.S. and international markets for members, has attracted budget-conscious consumers seeking value to its online services.

Doordash expects gross merchandise value, a measure of the total dollar value of orders placed through its platform, to be between $24.2 billion and $24.7 billion for the current quarter, above estimates of $23.73 billion, according to estimates compiled by LSEG.

Doordash, which is buying U.K. rival Deliveroo in a $3.9 billion deal, also topped estimates for second-quarter revenue and gross merchandise value.

The company has expanded its online delivery options beyond food to groceries, alcohol, electronics and beauty products, boosting sales while restaurants battled sluggish demand amid economic uncertainty.

Doordash's gross merchandise value rose 23% to $24.2 billion in the quarter ended June 30, beating estimates of $23.58 billion, with total orders climbing 20% year-over-year.

Total revenue of $3.28 billion for the reported three-month period also beat estimates of $3.16 billion.

Net revenue margin inched higher to 13.5% from 13.3% a year ago, helped by robust advertising revenue.

Rival UberEats' parent Uber also forecast a strong third quarter earlier in the day, banking on robust demand for ride-hailing and deliveries.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


