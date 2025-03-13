WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donatella versace | creative | director

Donatella Versace Steps Down as Brand's Creative Officer

Donatella Versace Steps Down as Brand's Creative Officer
Donatella Versace attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025. (Michael Tran/Getty Images)

Thursday, 13 March 2025 08:39 AM EDT

Donatella Versace is to step down as chief creative officer of the Versace brand after almost three decades in the role, owner Capri Holdings said Thursday.

Donatella, 69, will take on the role of chief brand ambassador from next month, handing over the design reins to Dario Vitale who joins from Italian luxury brand Miu Miu, part of the Prada group.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to carry on my brother Gianni’s legacy. He was the true genius, but I hope I have some of his spirit and tenacity," said Donatella, who stepped up after Gianni was killed in Miami in 1997.

"Championing the next generation of designers has always been important to me. I am thrilled that Dario Vitale will be joining us, and excited to see Versace through new eyes," she added.

The move comes amid reports that Prada is moving closer to a deal to buy Versace from Capri after agreeing to a price of nearly 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion).

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Donatella Versace is to step down as chief creative officer of the Versace brand after almost three decades in the role, owner Capri Holdings said Thursday.
donatella versace, creative, director
168
2025-39-13
Thursday, 13 March 2025 08:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved