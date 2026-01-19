Trump: Dallas Stock Exchange 'Unbelievably Bad' for NYC, Mamdani

The outmigration of blue cities and states has long been a Republican talking point and a useful tool for President Donald Trump to troll dysfunctional Democrat governance of New York, but it might be getting so bad that Trump is actually concerned for the city he used to call home.

The next case involves a potential New York Stock Exchange opening in Dallas, Texas.

"Building a 'New York Stock Exchange' in Dallas is an UNBELIEVABLY BAD THING FOR NEW YORK," Trump wrote Sunday night on Truth Social. "I can't believe they would let this happen.

"A big test for the new Mayor!"

Democrat socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani has talked about bringing progressive economic policies to the financial capital of the world, and the business and billionaires are fearing the worst.

While Trump did share some pleasantries with Mamdani in the Oval Office before the mayor's swearing-in, he has threatened to penalize blue states that reject his administration's policies.

Trump has warned for years that high taxes, aggressive regulation, and progressive social policies would drive jobs and capital out of deep-blue states, often pointing to Texas and Florida as beneficiaries of what he has called left-wing mismanagement.

Trump repeatedly praised Texas for its low-tax, pro-business environment, while contrasting it with New York's hostility toward energy companies, Wall Street, and Second Amendment groups.

The National Rifle Association was forced to flee New York for Texas under massive politically motivated investigations.

The NRA, once synonymous with New York, announced it was relocating its headquarters to Texas following years of legal harassment by New York officials. Trump seized on the move as emblematic of a broader trend: institutions with deep historical roots in New York deciding the political climate had become too punitive to survive.

"They're leaving because they're being treated horribly," Trump said at the time, calling the NRA's departure "another disaster for New York."

Now, with talk of a rival New York Stock Exchange rising in Dallas, Trump's concern appears to have shifted from political schadenfreude to something closer to alarm.

The potential loss of yet another cornerstone institution underscores the risk that ideological leftist governance will ultimately hollow out the city's economic base.

For Trump, the question is no longer whether businesses will leave New York, but how many pillars of American finance and culture the city can afford to lose before the damage becomes irreversible.