Trump Sues JPMorgan, Dimon for $5B Over 'Debanking'

The J.P. Morgan Chase logo at the base of one of the bank's larger Lower Manhattan buildings in New York. (Kathy Willens/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 22 January 2026 12:47 PM EST

President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking at least $5 billion from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and CEO Jamie Dimon, accusing the bank of cutting off his long-standing accounts for political reasons.

The suit, filed in Miami-Dade County state court, alleges trade libel, breach of good faith, and violations of Florida’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Trump has said the bank gave him just 20 days to close accounts he held for decades, a move he claims reflects ideological discrimination.

JPMorgan expressed regret over the lawsuit, stating that it believes the suit has no merit. The bank has denied rejecting customers on political grounds.

“While we regret President Trump has sued us, we believe the suit has no merit,” a JPMorgan Chase spokesperson said in a statement. “We respect the President’s right to sue us and our right to defend ourselves — that’s what courts are for.

“JPMC does not close accounts for political or religious reasons,” the statement continued. “We do close accounts because they create legal or regulatory risk for the company. We regret having to do so but often rules and regulatory expectations lead us to do so.

“We have been asking both this administration and prior administrations to change the rules and regulations that put us in this position, and we support the administration’s efforts to prevent the weaponization of the banking sector,” JPMorgan Chase continued.

The case escalates Trump’s broader campaign against what he calls “debanking,” as large lenders face growing scrutiny over whether political views influence access to financial services.

JPMorgan disclosed last year it is already facing reviews and legal actions tied to the administration’s crackdown on the practice.

© 2026 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


