Trump: Powell 'Doesn't Get It,' Costing US $1T

resident Donald Trump calls on a reporter during a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the Oval Office at the White House on July 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 23 July 2025 09:36 AM EDT

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday reiterated his criticism of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell amid his ongoing call for lower rates, and called on the central bank's board to act.

Trump's full Truth post reads:

"Housing in our Country is lagging because Jerome 'Too Late' Powell refuses to lower Interest Rates. Families are being hurt because Interest Rates are too high, and even our Country is having to pay a higher Rate than it should be because of 'Too Late.' Our Rate should be three points lower than they are, saving us $1 Trillion per year (as a Country). This stubborn guy at the Fed just doesn’t get it — Never did, and never will. The Board should act, but they don’t have the Courage to do so!"

