WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | jerome powell | rates | scott bessent

Bessent: Trump Admin Not in a Rush to Replace Powell

Bessent: Trump Admin Not in a Rush to Replace Powell
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at the office of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo, July 18, 2025. (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)

Wednesday, 23 July 2025 08:24 AM EDT

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday that the Trump administration was not in a rush to nominate a new Federal Reserve Chair to replace Jerome Powell.

"We are getting the process underway. Obviously it's going to be President Trump's decision, and we're not in a rush," Bessent told Bloomberg TV in an interview.

Powell's term as chair ends in May 2026, although he is due to stay on as a Fed governor through January 2028.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for Powell to resign but has said he would not fire him.

In a separate interview aired on Tuesday, Bessent said there was no need for Powell to resign right now.

When asked if Fed Governor Michelle Bowman was under consideration, Bessent said: "I'm not going to name names, but there are candidates, as I said, on the board, several female regional bank presidents and there are fantastic women outside the Fed."

Bessent said he continued to have regular meetings with Powell and that Powell had not told him whether he would leave his board seat before 2028.

"My belief is that he will. And I think that it would be very good for the institution for him to do it and I think it'd be very good for him personally to do it," Bessent said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday that the Trump administration was not in a rush to nominate a new Federal Reserve Chair to replace Jerome Powell.
donald trump, jerome powell, rates, scott bessent
218
2025-24-23
Wednesday, 23 July 2025 08:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved