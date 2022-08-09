×
House Has Right to See Trump Taxes, Federal Appeals Court Rules

House Has Right to See Trump Taxes, Federal Appeals Court Rules
Former President Donald Trump addresses the America First Policy Institute's America First Agenda Summit in Washington, D.C., July 26, 2022. (Tom Williams/AP)

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 12:43 PM EDT

A House of Representatives committee has the right to see former President Donald Trump's tax returns, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.

The House Ways and Means Committee sued in 2019 to force disclosure of the tax returns, and the dispute lingered for 19 months after Trump left office.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled against the former Republican president, saying the panel's request was justified as part of its legislative work. It said the request did not violate separation of powers principles and was not unconstitutional.

The House Ways and Means Committee wrote on Twitter: "We expect to receive the requested tax returns and audit files immediately."

The ruling came after a district judge in December 2021 dismissed a bid by Trump to keep his tax returns from the panel, ruling that Congress' legislative interest outweighed any deference Trump should receive as a former president.

Trump was the first president in 40 years not to release his tax returns as he aimed to keep secret the details of his wealth and the activities of his family company, the Trump Organization.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



