Trump Says He Would Consider Ending $7.5K EV Credit

Trump Says He Would Consider Ending $7.5K EV Credit
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at the Road to Majority conference in Washington, June 22, 2024. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Monday, 19 August 2024 05:01 PM EDT

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Monday said he would consider ending a $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases, calling it "ridiculous."

"Tax credits and tax incentives are not generally a very good thing," Trump said in an interview with Reuters after a campaign event in York, Pennsylvania when asked about the EV credit.

Trump also said that, if elected, he would tap Elon Musk for a cabinet or advisory role "if he would do it."

Monday, 19 August 2024 05:01 PM
