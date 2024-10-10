Teachers for Trump (And Supervisors Too)

Don’t be fooled by endorsements for the Democrat ticket of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz — as well as Blue down-ballot candidates — by people like Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, and Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association.

These people are living celebrity status and lavish lifestyles and have no connection to the daily ongoings inside an actual classroom.

Their rhetoric is only as good as who it benefits: the businesses and staff depending on their organizations’ tax dollars for income.

As a proud Republican, award-winning educator who filed one of the longest and still ongoing lawsuits against the New York City Department of Education, I can promise you this: Those hurt the most from Weingarten’s and Pringle’s words and actions are the millions of students and their families stuck in failing and unsafe schools across the country.

How do I know this? Because throughout the years, parents, fellow staff and even media outlets have reached out to me to share their stories.

One teacher reached out recently who heard me on a radio show and shared how he was harassed and terminated for similar reasons as discussed in the show, exposing inappropriate curriculum, violations to mandated contractual obligations and bullying among students and staff routinely.

It should not shock anyone why schools around the country have produced young adults who can’t read, add money for change, or appreciate the importance of Veterans and Memorial Days to our American history.

Staff saw the deficiencies and kept quiet for decades, while parents felt helpless and unable to make the changes needed.

Then came former President Donald Trump. While his first-term promises to make major changes in the Department of Education weren’t completed entirely, his team had some major successes.

In December, 2019, I stood steps away from President Donald Trump as he signed an executive order combating antisemitism, that even many Democrats are using as an exhibit for evidence submissions in current lawsuits today.

Trump’s team made advances in charter and private school education, especially for minorities.

COVID school closures and the parent participation in school board meetings woke an American public up to investigate what is actually going on in school classrooms.

Groups like Moms For Liberty and the American Culture Project brought activism awareness to parents.

I taught in a neighborhood of middle-class minority families where parents had jobs with good salaries and benefits and were homeowners

Nevertheless, in 2021, parents in the school district I taught out threatened to sue the NYCDOE for many of the issues that I exposed a decade beforehand.

Now, in that same voting district, and similar ones across the country, especially in Blue States, many of these families are voting for Donald Trump and for Republicans for the first time because they see how exceptionally well he ran a government and how poorly those following him, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, are running things currently.

They don’t care if Harris is Black, Asian or a woman. They see education failure in San Francisco. They see her choice for vice president in Tim Walz as a teacher, then career politician supported by the teacher’s union, encouraging a failing school system in Minnesota.

In addition, Jewish teachers and supervisors who have been targeted by antisemitic supervisors or coworkers, especially since October 7, 2023, will go against their union’s wishes and vote for the Trump-Vance ticket on November 5th.

This week, the superintendent of Staten Island public schools in New York was abruptly removed from her post amid ongoing accusations of lashing out against staff and vowing "No more white principals." However, sources said she will keep her $230,000 salary.

Taxpayers are sick of all of this.

They are also voting NO to Proposal 1, on November 5th, which many groups are calling “The Parent Replacing Act.” Parents, not the government assisted by teachers, deserve the right to make decisions and not have their sacred rights stripped from them.

Finally, parents don’t want the school buildings and allocated federal government funds they are paying for through taxes being used for illegals at the expense of their families and neighborhood residents.

Therefore, the choice is clear. For an opportunity for better education and greater opportunities for educators, Donald J. Trump will probably receive a higher percentage of the teacher/educator vote than other Republican candidates in the past.

Cindy Grosz is an award-winning media personality, brand ambassador and Jewish activist. She is the host of “The Jewess Patriot” radio show on WGBB Radio and through Jewish Podcasts out of Jerusalem. She ran for Congress in 2020 and was a Jewish advisor for the National Coalition for Trump.