Tags: donald trump | economy | tariffs | approval rating

Emerson Poll: Trump's Approval Rating Dips Over Concern About Economy

By    |   Tuesday, 11 March 2025 11:12 AM EDT

After 50 days in office, President Donald Trump's approval rating is starting to slip, according to a new poll.

A survey from Emerson College polling has Trump's approval rating at 47%, with 45% disapproving. At the start of Trump's second term, the same poll had his approval rating at 49% with a disapproval rating at 41%.

Trump's approval seems to be dragged down by voters' view of his handling of the economy. The survey found 48% disapprove of Trump's handling of the economy, compared to 37% approval.

"Despite not yet delivering on the economy in voters' minds, Trump's support remains strong," Spencer Kimball, the executive director of Emerson College Polling, said in a release. "However, the true challenge will be how voters perceive their financial future. While little has shifted since the election, the initial 'honeymoon phase' seems to be coming to an end." 

On immigration, Trump earned high marks, with voters giving him a 48% percent approval rating versus 40% disapproval, according to the survey.

The poll found 53% of voters believe tariffs will hurt economic growth, while 46% of voters believe Trump is making the economy worse compared to 28% believing he is making the economy better. Besides the economy, Trump is underwater on health care and cryptocurrency.

A majority of voters, 51%, said Trump's second term has been more of a success compared to 49% who say it has been more of a failure. The survey found 40% think Trump is doing better than expected, 36% believe he's doing worse, and 25% believe he's doing as expected.

The poll was conducted March 8 to 10 among 1,000 registered voters. The margin of error was 3 percentage points.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


