NBC: Shaky Economic Performance So Far for Trump

By    |   Sunday, 09 March 2025 10:06 PM EDT

Economic indicators have been shaky so far in President Donald Trump's second term as he has vacillated in some of his policies, NBC News reported Sunday.

NBC's Steve Kornacki said that the stock market this past week went through some sharp gains and losses as Trump made several moves connected to tariffs, both implementing them and then deferring some of them.

Overall, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has been down 1.6% since Trump entered the White House for the second time after economic optimism concerning his electoral victory had seen the market go up almost 4% after his win on Election Day until Jan. 20.

This is in sharp contrast to the trend overall in the past three-plus decades, as almost all the opening months of a president's term in office have resulted in positive gains on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Another economic indicator, the Consumer Confidence Index, went down 7 points this past month. That is the largest decrease in a single month in the past four years, showing the jittery state of the public's view of the economy as well as those on Wall Street, according to NBC News.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

