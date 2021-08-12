Trump Appeals Court's Order for Release of Company Records

Former U.S. President Donald Trump appealed a court order instructing his accountants to release certain financial records of his business to a Congressional committee.

A U.S. judge on Wednesday instructed the accountant, Mazars USA, to release documents related to the Trump Organization’s lease on a federal building in Washington, as well as information that could shed light on Trump’s dealings with foreign countries.

Lawyers for Trump filed a notice of appeal on Thursday saying they will challenge the order at the federal appeals court in Washington.

The appeal will prolong a legal battle that began in 2019, when Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform issued a subpoena demanding eight years of Trump’s financial records. Trump fought the case all the way to the Supreme Court, which punted it back to the lower courts in Washington.

The Mazars case was one of several long-running efforts by Democrats and local law-enforcement officials to gain access to Trump’s financial records. Last month, the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel ruled that the Treasury Department must turn over his tax returns to a different House committee, although the release of those materials has been delayed as Trump fights the handover in court.

In 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump would have to disclose his tax information to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, whose office has since charged the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, with tax fraud and other crimes.

