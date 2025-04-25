Trump's 2026 Budget Proposal Plans Billions in Cuts

President Donald Trump's administration aims to cut billions of dollars from programs that support child care, health research, education, and housing in its fiscal 2026 budget proposal, the New York Times reported on Friday.

The plan would also hit community development and housing assistance and is being finalized by the White House's Office of Management and Budget, according to the report, which cited preliminary documents.

An OMB spokesperson said: "No final funding decisions have been made."

The White House will release the budget as soon as next week, the New York Times cited two people familiar with the matter as saying.

A second measure that will slash more than $9 billion in previously approved spending for the current fiscal year, including funds for media outlets PBS and NPR, is also set to be released next week, the report added.

Since taking office in January, Trump has been trying to downsize the federal government.

Earlier this year, Congress passed a broad Republican budget plan for the 2025 fiscal year that had few details yet aimed to cut billions in spending and extend tax cuts that will otherwise expire.