Musk Invites Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon to Twitter

Elon Musk invited former CNN anchor Don Lemon to resuscitate his career with a show on Twitter, the New York Post reports.



“Have you considered doing your show on this platform?” Twitter CEO Musk tweeted early Wednesday. “Maybe worth a try. Audience is much bigger.”



As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, Lemon, who was fired from CNN last month after making sexist and ageist remarks about Republican candidate Nikki Haley, has not replied to Musk. A representative for the 17-year CNN veteran did not respond to a Post request for comment.



Lemon, who was embroiled in a series of scandals at CNN and collided with his “CNN This Morning” co-host Kaitlan Collins, has hired a lawyer to contest terms of his termination.



The 57-year-old television personality claimed he was sandbagged about being canned, tweeting, “After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly.”



Musk’s offer to Lemon comes a day after former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who was fired from that network on April 24, announced he is launching a show on Twitter.



In a video on his Twitter feed Tuesday, Carlson said he selected Twitter as a platform because “there aren’t many platforms left that allow free speech.”



Musk tweeted in response that Twitter is nonpartisan and that Carlson will be subject to the same scrutiny of any Twitter content creator.



Musk added he welcomes free speech and thought on Twitter, including from those on the left:



“On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast,” Musk tweeted, “people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever he or anyone may say. I hope that many others, particularly from the left, also choose to be content creators on this platform.”



Musk emphasized that Carlson does not have a signed contract or deal with Twitter “whatsoever.”