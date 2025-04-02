WATCH TV LIVE

Domino's Partners With DoorDash to Boost Delivery

(Charles Krupa/AP)

Wednesday, 02 April 2025 08:17 AM EDT

Domino's Pizza said Wednesday customers could use the DoorDash app to place their orders, in a new partnership, as the pizza giant looks to bolster its delivery business and expand its U.S. user base.

Restaurants and fast-food chains have been more reliant on discounts in recent years than ever to attract consumers, who are cutting down on expensive and nice-to-have items, including dining out, to save dollars amid still-high inflation.

Domino's, which missed fourth-quarter same-store sales estimates, had said in February it would continue with its promotional efforts, including 50% off on online pizza orders in 2025.

The pizza chain had then extended its exclusivity agreement with Uber Eats for online orders until May. Analysts at the time also anticipated a potential deal between Domino's and DoorDash for orders.

Domino's said a pilot partnership with DoorDash is already in place in select locations, and would be followed by a planned nationwide U.S. launch in May this year and across Canada later in 2025.

The orders placed on DoorDash's platform would be delivered by Domino's drivers.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


