Trump Order to Encourage US Drug Manufacturing

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Monday to streamline regulations surrounding pharmaceutical manufacturing in the United States, The Washington Post reported, citing two White House officials.
The new order directs the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to reduce the amount of time it takes to approve pharmaceutical manufacturing plants in the country, as well as to increase fees for inspections at foreign manufacturing plants, according to the newspaper.
