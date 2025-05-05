WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Order to Encourage US Drug Manufacturing

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., left, flanked by Food and Drug Administration  Commissioner Marty Makary, speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington, April 22, 2025. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Monday, 05 May 2025 03:38 PM EDT

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Monday to streamline regulations surrounding pharmaceutical manufacturing in the United States, The Washington Post reported, citing two White House officials.

The new order directs the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to reduce the amount of time it takes to approve pharmaceutical manufacturing plants in the country, as well as to increase fees for inspections at foreign manufacturing plants, according to the newspaper.

