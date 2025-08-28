Dollar General Lifts Targets on Strong Demand

Dollar General raised its annual sales and profit forecast on Thursday, betting on resilient demand from value-seeking consumers across income categories in the United States amid tariff fears and inflation.

The company's shares rose about 6% in premarket trading. The stock is up nearly 47% so far this year. Dollar stores have traditionally fared better during economic downturns as budget-conscious consumers turn to them for affordable essentials.

For the quarter ended August 1, the company's same-stores sales rose 2.8%, beating an estimate of a 2.5% rise, helped by growth in customer visits as well as amount spent per visit.

The company now expects 2025 net sales growth of 4.3% to 4.8%, compared with its prior forecast of between 3.7% and 4.7% growth. Dollar General expects annual earnings per share of $5.80 to $6.30, compared with its earlier target of $5.20 to $5.80 per share.