Private Equity Could Be Coming to Your 401(k)

The U.S. Department of Labor Monday unveiled long-anticipated proposed guidance that would establish a “safe harbor” framework for including alternative investments — such as private equity, private credit, and even cryptocurrencies — inside 401(k) retirement plans.

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The proposal is designed to address a longstanding obstacle in the retirement industry: legal uncertainty.

While alternative assets have not been explicitly prohibited under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), plan fiduciaries have largely avoided them due to fears of litigation if investments underperform or prove unsuitable for retail investors.

$14T IN RETIREMENT SAVINGS

The new rule aims to reduce that risk by outlining a clearer process trustees can follow to demonstrate they acted prudently.

The safe harbor does not eliminate fiduciary liability. Instead, it provides a structured pathway for plan sponsors to evaluate and incorporate alternative assets while maintaining compliance with ERISA’s requirement to act in the best interest of participants.

In effect, the Labor Department is attempting to shift the calculus for employers from avoidance to cautious participation.

The move follows an executive order issued by President Donald Trump last summer directing regulators to expand access to private markets within retirement accounts.

If finalized, the rule could open the door to trillions of dollars in 401(k) assets flowing into private investment strategies — an opportunity that asset managers have aggressively pursued for years.

At the core of the proposal is a more formalized fiduciary evaluation framework. Rather than relying on broad, principles-based guidance, the Labor Department lays out a defined set of considerations trustees must assess when selecting alternative investments. These include:

Risk-adjusted performance

Fees and cost structure

Liquidity constraints

Valuation methodology

Diversification benefits

Operational complexity / manager capability

This six-factor test represents a significant shift toward standardization, giving fiduciaries a clearer checklist to justify their decisions. It also signals that regulators expect a higher level of diligence when dealing with less transparent and less liquid assets.

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"We applaud the DOL for advancing President Trump's Executive Order to expand retirement investment options for American workers,” commented David Pasch, executive director of the Council for a Safe & Secure Retirement.

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“This proposed rule is a critical step to ending the two-tiered system that has prevented 401(k) savers from accessing the same diversification and investment opportunities available to pension fund participants,” Pasch continued.

Private equity and private credit firms stand to benefit significantly if adoption takes hold.

The U.S. defined-contribution market, including 401(k) plans, represents a pool of roughly $12 trillion to $14 trillion in assets. Even a modest allocation shift toward alternatives could translate into hundreds of billions of dollars in new capital flows.

Still, the structure of access is expected to be indirect. Industry participants anticipate that most exposure to private markets will be delivered through diversified vehicles such as target-date funds or balanced portfolios, rather than standalone private equity offerings. This approach is intended to mitigate risks tied to illiquidity and complexity while maintaining broad diversification for retirement savers.

The timing is particularly notable for private credit, which has faced increasing scrutiny amid signs of stress in certain lending segments. Opening 401(k) channels could provide a new and stable source of demand for the asset class, potentially offsetting pullbacks from institutional investors.

Despite the potential upside, significant hurdles remain. Alternative investments are typically associated with higher fees, limited transparency, and constraints on liquidity — factors that could complicate their inclusion in daily-valued retirement plans.

Plan sponsors must also weigh reputational risk, particularly if participants experience losses tied to complex strategies they may not fully understand.

The proposal will now enter a public comment period before any final rule is adopted. During that time, industry groups, consumer advocates, and plan sponsors are expected to weigh in on how the framework should be refined.

If implemented, the rule would mark a turning point in the evolution of U.S. retirement investing — one that brings private markets closer to everyday savers, while testing the boundaries of fiduciary responsibility in an increasingly complex financial landscape.

With reporting by Reuters