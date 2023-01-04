×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: doj | robinhood | ftx | alameda

DOJ Seizes Robinhood Shares Tied to FTX's Alameda

DOJ Seizes Robinhood Shares Tied to FTX's Alameda
(AP)

Wednesday, 04 January 2023 02:48 PM EST

U.S. prosecutors are in the process of seizing shares of Robinhood Markets Inc that were allegedly owned by an entity controlled by Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been charged with fraud in the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, U.S. attorneys told a judge on Wednesday.

Prosecutors told a U.S. bankruptcy judge they are in the process of seizing shares of Robinhood, the popular securities trading app, that were pledged as loan collateral by Alameda Research, the crypto hedge fund founded by Bankman-Fried.

Alameda filed for U.S. bankruptcy in November along with its affiliate FTX after customers rushed to withdraw funds.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to fraud over the loss of potentially billions of dollars by FTX customers, investors and lenders.

Bankman-Fried owned about 56 million shares or about 7.42% of Robinhood stock through Emergent Fidelity Technologies Ltd, according to Eikon data.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. prosecutors told a U.S. judge Wednesday they are in the process of seizing shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. that were allegedly pledged as collateral for loans to Alameda Research, the hedge fund trading arm of cryptocurrency exchange FTX founded by Sam Bankman-Fried.
doj, robinhood, ftx, alameda
142
2023-48-04
Wednesday, 04 January 2023 02:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved