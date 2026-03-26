DOJ Probes Medical Schools for Racial Discrimination

The Justice Department has opened civil rights investigations into three U.S. medical schools, saying it is examining whether admissions decisions may have involved racial discrimination, The New York Times reports.

“At this time, our investigation will focus on possible race discrimination in medical school admissions,” said Harmeet K. Dhillon, assistant attorney general for civil rights, in notices sent to the universities.

The inquiries target Stanford University, Ohio State University and the University of California, San Diego. Federal officials have directed the schools to provide detailed admissions records and internal communications, signaling a broad review of how candidates have been evaluated in recent years.

According to the requests, the department is seeking multiple years of applicant data, including academic performance, geographic background and information related to institutional connections such as alumni or donors. Investigators are also asking for internal correspondence tied to admissions policies and diversity-related initiatives.

The probes were initiated under the department’s authority to enforce federal civil rights laws at institutions that receive government funding. Officials indicated the reviews are not tied to a specific complaint, but instead are part of a broader effort to ensure compliance with legal standards.

The action comes as federal officials continue to scrutinize how schools are interpreting limits on the consideration of race in admissions following the Supreme Court’s 2023 ruling. That decision curtailed the use of race as a direct factor, though debate continues over how institutions may assess an applicant’s background.

Medical schools represent a particularly high-stakes focus for such reviews. Programs are highly selective, and class sizes are relatively small, meaning admissions decisions can significantly shape the composition of future physicians.

At the same time, these institutions depend heavily on federal research funding, giving the government added leverage in enforcing compliance.

By requesting several years of admissions data, the Justice Department appears positioned to examine trends across cycles, rather than isolated decisions. The inclusion of internal communications suggests investigators are also interested in how admissions policies are developed and applied in practice.

Each of the schools confirmed it had received notice of the investigation. Ohio State said it adheres to all applicable laws governing admissions. The University of California, San Diego said it is reviewing the request and emphasized its commitment to lawful and fair processes. Stanford did not comment.

Federal officials have said any materials collected will be handled in accordance with confidentiality requirements.

The investigations mark a significant step in the government’s ongoing oversight of higher education admissions. While the immediate focus is on three medical schools, the outcome could influence how other institutions structure their admissions processes in the future.

For now, the Justice Department has framed the issue in straightforward terms: whether admissions systems at federally funded medical schools comply with civil rights law and avoid racial discrimination.