US Seeks Complaints About Concert, Ticketing Practices

U.S. antitrust enforcers are seeking information from artists, fans and others about unfair and anticompetitive practices in the live concert and event industries as part of a crackdown by the Trump administration on ticket scalping.

The U.S. Department of Justice, which is suing Ticketmaster, and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission are seeking public input through July 6. They will use it to make recommendations on new laws or rules to protect event-goers.

President Donald Trump in March signed an executive order aimed at protecting fans from ticket scalping and reforming the U.S. live entertainment ticketing industry.

The DOJ and dozens of state attorneys general sued Live Nation Entertainment and its ticket-selling unit, Ticketmaster, last year for allegedly monopolizing markets across the live concert industry in ways that hurt artists and ticket buyers.